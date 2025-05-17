DT
51 arrested with drugs, illegal weapons seized

The Commissionerate Police has registered 41 FIRs, apprehended 50 individuals involved in drug trafficking and one proclaimed offender, who was wanted in an NDPS case, in the past one week in the city. Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur said the...
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:51 AM May 17, 2025 IST
The Commissionerate Police has registered 41 FIRs, apprehended 50 individuals involved in drug trafficking and one proclaimed offender, who was wanted in an NDPS case, in the past one week in the city.

Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur said the police conducted multiple coordinated operations across various police stations leading to the recovery of a significant cache of drugs and illegal weapons. The seized items include 638 g of heroin, 1.05 kg of ganja (cannabis), 397 intoxicating tablets, silver foil rolls and lighters, two pistols (.32 bore) along with 10 rounds, two two-wheelers suspected to be used for drug trafficking.

She also said efforts were on to rehabilitate drug addicts. As part of this initiative, 25 individuals battling addiction were recently admitted to de-addiction centres at the Civil Hospital and PIMS Hospital. CP Jalandhar has also urged the public to join hands in this battle by staying vigilant and reporting any suspicious drug-related activity. She urged the residents to share information anonymously through the Safe Punjab Helpline at 97791-00200.

