515 get degrees by Kapurthala IKGPTU at convocation

Nearly 515 PhD scholars, postgraduate and undergraduate gold medallists of the academic years 2024, 2025 and 2026 were conferred degrees at the 14th convocation of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was the chief guest while Technical Education and Industrial Training Minister Harjot Singh Bains was the guest of honour.

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A major highlight of the convocation was the launch of IKGPTU-Scheme for Punjab's advancement through research and knowledge (SPARK) under the University Research Fellowship Scheme (URF) by Mann. The initiative aims to promote research in priority areas concerning Punjab and encourage evidence-based solutions to developmental challenges facing the state.

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Minister Bains shared the vision of the state government for strengthening the education sector. He highlighted the transformative initiatives undertaken during the last four years to improve educational infrastructure, quality, and accessibility.

Presenting the annual report of the university, Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind Kumar Bansal said the IKGPTU's network presently comprises 210 affiliated colleges across Punjab.

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The V-C said the varsity organised around 90 training, placement and career development activities, facilitating thousands of students with training and employment opportunities. The convocation was also attended by alumnus MLA Baghapurana Amritpal Singh Sukhanand, who was honoured by the university.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Registrar Dr Navdeepak Sandhu.

The ceremony was attended by Director, Technical Education, Moneesh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor MRS-PTU, Bathinda, Prof Sanjeev Sharma and former Vice-Chancellor, IKGPTU, Dr Rajneesh Arora.