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Home / Jalandhar / 52 Divyang students take centre stage at Nawanshahr dance, painting event

52 Divyang students take centre stage at Nawanshahr dance, painting event

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Our Correspondent
Nawanshahr, Updated At : 04:44 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Winners pose with their certificates after the event in Hoshiarpur.
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There was music in the air, colours on the paper and perhaps most importantly, a visible sense of confidence among the students at BLM Girls College, Nawanshahr, as 52 divyang students came together to dance, paint and share their talent.

The occasion was a dance and painting competition organised for divyang students from government schools across Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar district and the Sardar Tara Singh Kahma Red Cross Special School. For many of the participants, the event was less about winning a prize and more about getting an opportunity to come forward, perform before an audience and have their talent recognised.

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Some students took to the stage in groups, moving to music with enthusiasm, while others performed solo. At another corner, young artists quietly worked with colours, turning sheets of paper into expressions of their imagination.

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The programme was organised under the direction of the District Education Officer, Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar, through the efforts of Sandeep Sharma, president, and Raj Kumar, secretary, Disabled Persons Welfare Society, Hoshiarpur, in association with Dr Gauri, in-charge and Onkar Singh, coordinator, Red Ribbon Club, BLM Girls College.

Principal Taranpreet Kaur Walia welcomed the participants, teachers and guests. Simmi Jain and Vinod Bhardwaj were the chief guests. Among those present were Sehajpal, principal, Doaba Arya Senior Secondary School, Nawanshahr; Rajinder Gill; GS Toor, president, Blood Donor Council, Nawanshahr; Jaswinder Singh, president, Disabled Persons Welfare Society, Garhshankar and members Roshan Lal, Gurpreet Singh and Kuljeet Bangar.

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The group dance competition was won by Chandan, Navjot and Ranveer. Amrita, Khushwinder, Har Simran, Sehajveer and Alisha secured the second prize, while Mansi, Dilneet, Alexia and Tania finished third. Harpreet and Parminder received a consolation prize. In the solo dance category, Sachin Rai won the first prize, Ritika the second and Chahatdeep the third, with Harshdeep receiving a consolation prize.

In painting, Meenakshi of Banga Block stood first, followed by Sanjana of Balachaur Block and Amrita Kumari of Kahma Block. Raman Kumar received the consolation prize. The judges for the dance competitions were Surinder Kaur, Dr Aruna Pathak and Shivani. Dr Gauri, Meenakshi and Dr Hardeep judged the paintings.

At the end of the programme, Vinod Bhardwaj, GS Toor and Simmi Jain praised the students for their performances and urged them to continue nurturing their talents.

The event also offered a simple reminder that art does not need translation. A dance movement can express excitement, a painting can speak through colour and a performance can say something about confidence that words sometimes cannot.

For the students gathered at BLM Girls College, the applause at the end may have mattered as much as the prizes. For a few hours, the spotlight belonged entirely to them—and they used it with enthusiasm.

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