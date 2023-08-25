550 players, 430 matches for badminton meet

Jalandhar, August 24
The District Badminton Championship was inaugurated by member-secretary and former national player Ritin Khanna. Disclosing details about the championship, organising secretary Dheeraj Sharma said that around 550 players are participating in the tournament and 430 matches will be played during the four-day event. Sharma said for the first time in the 70-year history of District Badminton Association, draws have been held through a tournament software.
The prize distribution ceremony will be held on August 27 and Vishesh Sarangal, Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar and Rajan Berry, Head of Jalandhar Division, Indian Oil, will be the chief guest and guest of honour, respectively. Cash prizes of Rs 3 lakh will be distributed to the winning players.
Former international player Satish Kohli will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award on the occasion.
