560 bottles of hooch, 200-litre liquor seized

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 7

The Bilga police booked unidentified persons on the charge of brewing liquor. Investigating officer Ashwani Kumar said the miscreants were brewing liquor in the Mand area of Bhode village near the Sutlej. The police raided the spot and recovered 560 bottles of hooch, 200-litre raw liquor and equipment used for brewing. However, the miscreants managed to flee. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered in this regard.