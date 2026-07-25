57 lawyers observe fast against Legal Aid Defence Counsel policy on Day 4 of Jalandhar protest

As many as 57 members of the District Bar Association (DBA) remained on hunger strike on the fourth day of their protest against the implementation of the Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) policy.

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President of the DBA Aditya Jain had already announced ‘No work day’ for Friday. The judicial work remained affected as the protest was observed today for the 18th consecutive day.

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The lawyers sent across a message that the legal fraternity was united in its struggle to protect its rights and the interests of future generations. They said their protest would continue until the advocates’ objections to the LADC policy are addressed in a fair manner.

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Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party Legal Cell also condemned the policy and said the criminals were misusing it. They demanded that the policy should be withdrawn in Parliament.

Jaswant Major, president, BJP Legal Cell, Jalandhar, and members RK Bhalla, Manit Malhotra, Sanjeev Kamboj, HV Kohli, Karan Kohli, Gagandeep Bedi, Aksh Sharma, Partik Wadhwa and Vikas Bhardwaj said they would send a list of their demands addressed to the president of the national legal cell of their party to be taken at a higher level.