57th Punjab Police Games and Athletics Meet begins

Jalandhar, November 13

MF Farooqui, ADGP, State Armed Police, on Sunday, inaugurated the 57th Punjab Police Games and Athletics Meet-2022 at the PAP Complex. As many as 800 players of different police ranges are participating in games such as football, basketball, volleyball, tug of war, kabaddi, hockey and handball. The games will conclude on November 15.

ADGP MF Farooqui and other senior officers inaugurate the games. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

Farooqui said on the occasion, “These events would help the participants maintain physical fitness, and also rid them of stress.” He exhorted the participants to participate in the tourney with a spirit of sportsmanship.

The ADGP emphasised the need to motivate children to participate in sports so that they can excel at state, national and international level sports events. The armed range, border range and combined range teams won the basketball match while the armed range and the Rupnagar range registered victories in football.

Cops participate in a tug-of-war during the 57th Punjab Police Games and Athletics Meet 2022 at the PAP complex, Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

Likewise, the Armed Range, Border Range and the Combined Range teams won volleyball matches. The Ludhiana Range, Armed Range and the Ferozepur Range teams defeated their rivals in handball. In hockey, Bathinda Range team emerged victorious. — TNS