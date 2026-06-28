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Home / Jalandhar / 6.51 lakh enumeration forms distributed in Hoshiarpur

6.51 lakh enumeration forms distributed in Hoshiarpur

Drive to continue till July 24

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 07:22 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls continued across Hoshiarpur district on Saturday, with 6,51,817 enumeration forms distributing by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) on the third day of the campaign. So far, 51.38 per cent of the district's 12,68,648 voters have been covered.

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Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Aashika Jain visited different wards last evening and interacted with residents. She distributed enumeration forms and explained the SIR process to voters. She said the revision exercise is transparent and participatory, with representatives of recognised political parties also associated with the process to ensure smooth implementation.

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The DC said 1,563 BLOs have been deployed across the district and each household will be visited at least three times. If a voter is not available at home, the form can be handed over to an adult member of the family.

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She urged voters, who have not yet received their forms, to contact their BLO. Voters were also advised to verify their details through the ECINET app and the Election Commission websites.

The house-to-house enumeration drive will continue till July 24, while the final electoral rolls will be published on October 1.

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