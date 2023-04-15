 6,637 MT of wheat arrives in 39 grain markets : The Tribune India

6,637 MT of wheat arrives in 39 grain markets

40% lustre loss, 10-12% shrivelled grain reported so far

Aparna Banerji

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 14

Two days after wheat procurement began in the district, as many as 6637 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat has arrived in mandis of Jalandhar of which 5,658 MT arrived today only. Of the 6,637 MT of wheat received, 4,409 MT has been purchased. As much as 4124 MT tonnes of wheat was purchased today only. A target of 5.30 LMT of wheat arrival has been set in the district.

Officials said as per the arrivals so far, 40 per cent of the wheat recieved as yet has lustre loss and the prevalence of shrivelled or damaged grains or kernels is about 10 to 12 per cent. However, they added the picture regarding the damage sustained in the crops due to the recent rain will be after a week.

Officials said so far wheat arrivals had begun in 39 of the total 78 district mandis and wheat purchase had further begun in 25 of the 39 mandis where the grain arrived. The maximum produce has been received in mandis at Shahkot.

Notably, Jalandhar DC had kick-started wheat procurement at Parjian Kalan Grain Market for this rabi season on Wednesday. He had asked the officials of procurement agencies to ensure smooth and hassle-free conduct of entire operations with focus on facilitating farmers.

While the damage to grains due to incessant rains earlier in the month had farmers worried, the relaxation of norms for shrivelled kernels or grains with lustre loss has been among the key demand for farmers along with the primary demand of issuance of girdawaris for their damaged crop.

District Food Supply Controller, Jalandhar, Narinder Singh said, “More than 6500 MT of wheat crop has already arrived in mandis and the yield arrivals will considerably rise in comimg days. There is lustre loss in about 40 per cent of the grain as per the situation so far. The prevalence of shrivelled or damaged grains, as per arrivals so far, are 10 to 12 per cent. There will be no value cut on shrivelled grain up to 6 per cent as per norms by the centre. However, with increased percentage of damage, the prescribed value cuts by the centre will be implemented. The state government will compensate farmers for the value cuts - for the grains with damage beyond 6 per cent.”

Relief for farmers

'There will be no value cut on shrivelled grain up to 6 per cent. However, with increased percentage of damage, the prescribed value cuts by the Centre will be implemented. The govt will compensate farmers for the grain with damage beyond 6 per cent.'

— Narinder Singh, Jalandhar DFSC

