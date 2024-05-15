Rs 6.87L unaccounted cash seized from car

Jalandhar, May 14
Adhering to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India within Jalandhar city in view of the LS elections, the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate seized an amount of Rs 6,87,500 from a car driver.
The Jalandhar Traffic Police intercepted a car bearing registration number PB-06-N-5656 at a barricade set up near Maqsudan Mandi close to DAV College. During checking, the police recovered the unaccounted cash from the car driver.
Since the driver could not give any satisfactory reply regarding the cash being carried during the election time, the recovered cash was promptly handed over to the Co-Operative Inspector for further proceedings as per the ECI directions.
