6 armed assailants kill man in Goraya

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 17

Six armed assailants murdered a man with sharp-edged weapons in Dhanwad village near Goraya last night. The deceased was identified as Narinder Singh.Three other family members sustained injuries in the attack. The injured Charandeep Singh, son of the deceased, his brother Balraj Singh and a friend were admitted to a hospital.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Manpreet Singh Dhillon said personal enmity was said to be the cause of the attack. However the police successfully arrested Gurpreet Singh, Neeraj, Ravi, Jaspal Singh and Ajay (all residents of Nawanshahr).

The police have registered a case under section 302, 307, 323, 324,148 and149 of the Arms Act.The body of the deceased has been handed over to his family members after autopsy conducted in Phillaur Civil Hospital, said SP Dhillon.