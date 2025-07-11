6 bikes impounded, 20 challaned in Phillaur during special checking drive

In a special traffic drive conducted by the Phillaur traffic police, six motorcycles were impounded and over 20 vehicles were challaned for incomplete or missing documents.

The operation was launched in response to growing complaints about underage riders causing inconvenience to pedestrians by riding two-wheelers at high speeds.

Sub-Inspector Sukhjinder Singh, who led the drive, stated that the police had been receiving complaints regarding minors recklessly driving two-wheelers. Acting on these, the police initiated a targeted campaign to curb such violations and promote road safety.

“Some vehicle owners were issued strict warnings on the spot,” said SI Sukhjinder Singh. “In cases involving underage drivers, their guardians were called to the scene and challans were issued.”

The drive aimed not only to enforce traffic rules but also to raise awareness among parents and guardians about the dangers and legal consequences of allowing minors to operate vehicles.

The police have indicated that such checking drives will continue in the coming weeks to ensure public safety and compliance with traffic laws.