6 bookies held for betting on IPL games

Jalandhar, April 11
CIA officials of city police arrested six bookies who were allegedly betting on an ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match last night at Urban Estate Phase I. The police have seized a suitcase having 19 mobiles, five laptops and chargers, three WiFi set up among other electronic items and Rs 1,300 from their possession.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team of the CIA staff conducted a raid at the Urban Estate Phase I area last night where all accused were found betting on an ongoing IPL cricket match. The accused have been identified as Rajiv Arora, Sunil Kumar, Vineet Khanna, Vijay Kumar, Amit Kumar and Sumit Kumar.
A case was registered against the accused under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act at police division number 7.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President
We share strong and growing major defence partnership: Joe B...
At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties
Sign pact on space info
IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire
BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...
Let's resolve K-issue: New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to India
Hope region will be free of terror: Modi
Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation
Grain has shrunk due to heat wave: Farm experts