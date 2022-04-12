6 bookies held for betting on IPL games

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 11

CIA officials of city police arrested six bookies who were allegedly betting on an ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match last night at Urban Estate Phase I. The police have seized a suitcase having 19 mobiles, five laptops and chargers, three WiFi set up among other electronic items and Rs 1,300 from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team of the CIA staff conducted a raid at the Urban Estate Phase I area last night where all accused were found betting on an ongoing IPL cricket match. The accused have been identified as Rajiv Arora, Sunil Kumar, Vineet Khanna, Vijay Kumar, Amit Kumar and Sumit Kumar.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act at police division number 7.