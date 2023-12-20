6 cops dismissed for violating rules

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 19

Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma today dismissed six cops for not following the rules. These officers were let go under the Punjab Police Rule 16.1 and Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India.

The action has been taken against the officers - two head constables, a woman constable, a senior constable and two constables - because they went to Canada and Australia after taking ex-India leave, but didn’t return within the stipulated time.

CP Sharma said the Police Department was serious about keeping discipline and responsibility high among its officers. He also warned others not to break the rules. He said the decision was taken after the department checked and found that these officers did not follow the set rules.

“The action will remind everyone, especially those in law enforcement, about the importance of following rules to make our society safe. The Police Department is committed to following law and this will also help in setting a good example for other departments,” the Commissioner of Police said.

