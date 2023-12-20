6 cops dismissed for violating rules

Jalandhar, December 19
Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma today dismissed six cops for not following the rules. These officers were let go under the Punjab Police Rule 16.1 and Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India.
The action has been taken against the officers - two head constables, a woman constable, a senior constable and two constables - because they went to Canada and Australia after taking ex-India leave, but didn’t return within the stipulated time.
CP Sharma said the Police Department was serious about keeping discipline and responsibility high among its officers. He also warned others not to break the rules. He said the decision was taken after the department checked and found that these officers did not follow the set rules.
“The action will remind everyone, especially those in law enforcement, about the importance of following rules to make our society safe. The Police Department is committed to following law and this will also help in setting a good example for other departments,” the Commissioner of Police said.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone
Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party
Was addressing party MPs at the meeting of the Congress Parl...