6 cops get DGP Commendation Disc

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 6

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Victor Masih, currently serving as the Fatehpur (Pratapura) chowki in-charge, has been bestowed with the DGP Commendation Disc award. The honour was presented by Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Chahal and Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagmohan for Masih’s efforts in rescuing over 200 young individuals from the clutches of drug addiction.

This is the third time that Masih has received the DGP Commendation Disc underlining his consistent efforts in combating drug-related issues. His active role in apprehending smugglers and facilitating the admission of youngsters to rehabilitation centres was appreciated by Chahal.

Notably, he was previously honoured by the state government during the Independence Day celebrations for his contributions to society.

What sets ASI Victor Masih apart from other policemen is his compassionate approach towards those addicted to drugs. Rather than simply invoking the NDPS Act for punitive measures, he has consistently laid stress on addicts’ well-being by ensuring their access to treatment at de-addiction centres in the district.

As a result of his efforts, a significant number of individuals upon their recovery have been able to secure jobs and get a fresh start in their life.

Other policemen, who have received the DGP Commendation Disc, include ASI Bachittar Singh, ASI Kashmir Singh and constables Jasbir Singh, Sukhwant Singh and Munish Kumar.

They also received appreciation from the police chief for their commitment and efforts in curbing the drug menace in their respective areas and arresting notorious smugglers.

While honouring policemen, Chahal underscored the importance of a compassionate and proactive approach in tackling addiction issues within communities and motivated other policemen to follow in footsteps of dedicated officials.