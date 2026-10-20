6-ft statue of Olympian Surjit Singh to be installed at Burlton Park

A 6-ft statue of hockey Olympian Surjit Singh will be installed at Burlton Park ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to begin on October 27.

The tournament matches will be played at the iconic Olympian Surjit Singh Stadium, which has undergone a major overhaul in preparation for the international hockey event.

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The statue is being prepared in Chandigarh, with officials of the Sports Department overseeing the work to ensure it is ready for installation before the tournament.

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District Sports Officer Gurpreet Singh Bajwa said the statue would soon be brought to the city and installed at Burlton Park.

The Olympian is fondly remembered for his contribution to Indian hockey and his enduring legacy as the "Penalty corner da badshah" (The king of penalty corner).

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Born on October 10, 1951, Surjit Singh began his illustrious hockey journey at the State College of Sports, Jalandhar, representing Guru Nanak Dev University and later playing for the Combined Indian Universities team as a deep defender.

He made his international debut at the 2nd World Cup Hockey Tournament held in Amsterdam in 1973. Surjit was a key member of the Indian team that clinched the historic title at the 3rd World Cup in Kuala Lumpur in 1975 — India’s first and only World Cup gold medal victory to date — under the captaincy of Ajit Pal Singh.

Everyday, the officials have been visiting the stadium to see the preparations.

Also, as per the information, all eyesores, including the ongoing construction of the Sports Hub and cricket stadium, will be covered up in and around Burlton Park ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy.