6 held for kidnapping man back from Dubai

Nawanshahr, October 11

Nawanshahr police on Tuesday arrested six persons in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a 28-year-old youth reported a day before.

As per the information, the men who kidnapped Atul Kumar had allegedly given him Rs 1 lakh so that they could go abroad. Since Atul didn’t pay them back, the men took him with themselves so that they could force him to give back the amount.

SSP Nawanshahr Bhagirath Meena said at a press conference that the brother of Atul, Sukhwinder SIngh of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Banga Road, Nawanshahr, had lodged a complaint with the police on Monday. He said that Atul, who had come back from Dubai, had been kidnapped from the city’s bus stand while he was standing at the City Pizza shop. He alleged that some unidentified persons bundled him in their car and took him away.

Following this, the district police formed teams and started conducting raids at every suspected spot. Also, the police of other districts were informed about the case. “We got the information from Daresi police station at Ludhiana that Atul had been confined there. The teams then reached there and nabbed the six accused. Further investigation is on and we are questioning the accused further in the matter,” the police said adding that the Chevrolet car used for kidnapping had also been recovered.

The six accused arrested by the police include Ram Murti and Gurjinder Singh, both of Arjun Nagar in Ludhiana, Parveen Kumar and Surinder Kumar, both from Nanak Nagar, Ludhiana, Manpreet Singh of Patiala and Amandeep Singh from Balachaur.

The SSP said that an FIR, number 174, had been lodged under Section 365 of the IPC at Nawanshahr city police station against the accused.