Jalandhar: 6 held in drive to nab proclaimed offenders

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 24

Launching a drive against the wanted criminals, the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate led by Commissioner of Police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Toor have arrested six proclaimed offenders (POs) in the last few days, who were booked in several criminal cases and avoiding arrest.

Divulging the details, Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Toor said a special drive had been launched to catch all those habitual offenders, who were on the run.

Under this special drive, he said he was personally monitoring day-to-day progress regarding the arrest of POs, adding that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands. Reiterating his commitment of more responsive and effective policing in the city, the CP said no stone would be left unturned to maintain law and order at all costs.

Toor said a list of absconding criminals was prepared and being reviewed by senior officials on a daily basis. He said the police were resorting to human and technical intelligence to trace the whereabouts of such POs and chasing them to send them behind bars.

He also solicited people’s support in curbing crime in the city and appealed to them to approach him directly in case of having inputs against criminals and gangsters while assuring them of strict action at the earliest.

Toor further revealed that the drive would further be intensified in the coming days to ensure the arrest of remaining POs by the police. He also asked officials to accord top priority to this task and warned that any kind of negligence in this task would be highly unwarranted. Strict action would be taken against erring officials, he added.