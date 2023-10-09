6 held on gambling charge, Rs 35K seized

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 8

In a major crackdown on illegal gambling, the CIA Staff of the city police conducted raids and arrested six persons.

The operation, conducted in various areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate, aimed at quelling unlawful practices, including lottery and gambling.

Acting on a tip-off, the CIA Staff formed six police teams and conducted raids at six locations namely Saipur road, Maqsudan, Butta Pind, Gha Mandi, Surya Enclave and Kesari Bagh and arrested persons involved in illegal activities red-handedly.

Those arrested have been identified as Pramod Kumar, Sunil Kumar, alias Soni, Vipan Kumar, Bishnu, Jaskirat Singh and Sunny. The police also recovered a total of Rs 35,775 from their possession.

A case under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Punjab Gambling Act and Section 7(3) of the Lottery Regulation Act was registered against the suspects.

Police officials said thorough investigation was underway into the matter. They would conduct such raids in future also to arrest others involved in these illegal practices.