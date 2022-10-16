6 injured as two cars collide

Phagwara, October 15
Six occupants of two cars, including three women, sustained serious injuries, when a speeding Swift car collided with another car near Santokhpura locality on National Highway 3 here last night.
The Swift car driver lost control over the vehicle and it turned turtle and fell on another car coming from opposite side on the highway.
The injured, Gaurav Jain, Bhupesh, Ranjna, Nisha, Kanika, residents of Pathankot, and Lakhbir Singh were admitted to the Civil Hospital, but critically injured Gaurav Jain was referred to a Jalandhar hospital, the police said. Both cars were badly damaged in the accident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...