6 injured as two cars collide

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 15

Six occupants of two cars, including three women, sustained serious injuries, when a speeding Swift car collided with another car near Santokhpura locality on National Highway 3 here last night.

The Swift car driver lost control over the vehicle and it turned turtle and fell on another car coming from opposite side on the highway.

The injured, Gaurav Jain, Bhupesh, Ranjna, Nisha, Kanika, residents of Pathankot, and Lakhbir Singh were admitted to the Civil Hospital, but critically injured Gaurav Jain was referred to a Jalandhar hospital, the police said. Both cars were badly damaged in the accident.