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Home / Jalandhar / 6 members of illegal arms trafficking racket arrested

6 members of illegal arms trafficking racket arrested

.30 bore pistol, magazine and three cartridges seized

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 06:20 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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The Jalandhar Rural Police on Wednesday busted an illegal arms trafficking racket and arrested six persons allegedly involved in the network. The police recovered a .30 bore pistol, a magazine, and three cartridges from their possession.

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The six persons have been identified as Mahikpreet, alias Rohit, resident of village Borewal Kang, Majitha, Amritsar; Karandeep Singh, alias Karan, resident of Fatehgarh Churian, Gurdaspur; Robinpreet Singh, resident of village Badowal Kalan, Fatehgarh Churian, Gurdaspur; Rajeshwar Singh, resident of village Kotla Gujjran, Majitha, Amritsar; Manjit Singh, resident of village Sangatpura, Jhander, Amritsar, and Nikhil, resident of Sadar Bazaar, Amritsar.

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The operation was carried out under the directions of SSP Harvinder Singh Virk, under the supervision of Vineet Ahlawat, SP (Investigation), and Bharat Masih Ladhar, DSP, Phillaur, with a team led by Inspector Balwinder Singh Bhullar, SHO, Phillaur.

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Bharat Masih stated that during a special naka and vehicle checking operation at Hi-Tech Naka, Sutlej Bridge, the police stopped a car bearing registration No. PB-02-ER-2316 on suspicion.

The occupants of the vehicle Mahikpreet, Karandeep Singh, Robinpreet Singh, Rajeshwar Singh, Manjit Singh and Nikhil were apprehended.

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During the search of the vehicle, the police recovered one .30 bore pistol, one magazine, and three cartridges from their possession.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Phillaur.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were allegedly procuring illegal firearms at low prices through various contacts and selling these at higher rates across different parts of Punjab. The probe further found that the recovered weapon was to be delivered in the Phillaur area. However, the police apprehended the accused before the delivery could be carried out.

The accused were produced before the court and police remand has been obtained.

The police said efforts are underway to ascertain the source of the recovered weapon and identify other persons involved in the illegal arms supply network. Further arrests and significant disclosures are expected during the course of the investigation.

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