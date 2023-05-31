6 men booked for attempt to murder, rioting

Our Correspondent

PHAGWARA, MAY 30

The Mehatpur police have booked six persons on the charge of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, and rioting. Investigating Officer (IO) Bhupindar Singh said that the accused have been identified as Resham Singh, a resident of Kamalke village in Moga and his two sons, Sachpreet Singh and Gurpreet Singh, besides Lovpreet Singh, also of the same village and their two unidentified accomplices.

Sukhraj Singh, a resident of Narang Pur village under Shahkot police station, complained to the police that the accused attacked his brother Balraj Singh with sharp-edged weapons and seriously injured him on May 28 at Mehat Pur town.