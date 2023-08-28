 6 nabbed on theft charge : The Tribune India

6 nabbed on theft charge

6 nabbed on theft charge

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested six persons, including an unidentified scrap dealer, for theft at a gurdwara. Investigating officer (IO) and in-charge of the Uggi police post Pardeep Singh said the suspects had been identified as Rajveer Singh, a resident of Rahim Pur village, Hardeep Singh, alias Deepu, Sarbhjit Singh, alias Saabi, Narinder Singh and Sukha, all residents of Lattian Wal village in Kapurthala, and an unidentified scrap dealer of Kapurthala city. Harjit Singh, a resident of Rahim Pur village, complained to the police that the suspects stole an inverter battery, bathroom taps and wires from a motor from Gurdwara Shaheedan, Rahim Pur village, and sold these items to a scrap dealer in Kapurthala. The IO said a case under Sections 454, 457 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. OC

Three booked for destroying crop

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked three persons on the charge of destroying a farmer’s crop. Investigating officer (IO) and in-charge of the Uggi police post Pardeep Singh said the suspects had been identified as Jagjit Singh, a resident of Nur Pur Jattan village falling under the Dhilwan police station, Kapurthala, Prabhjot Singh and Talwinder Singh, a resident of Narang Pur Dona village. Sital Singh, a resident of Narang Pur Dona village, complained to the police that the suspects destroyed his paddy crop on August 25. The IO said a case under Sections 447 (criminal trespass), 427 (mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered. OC

Man held with liquor bottles

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a person on the charge of smuggling liquor. Investigating Officer Sukhji Singh seven bottles of liquor were seized from the suspect, identified as Paramjit Sindhu, a resident of Murid Wal village. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act was registered against the suspect. OC

Minor girl abducted

Phagwara: Following a complaint lodged by a woman, Subha Devi, a resident of Kherra Colony, Phagwara, the police have booked a youth, Saajan Kumar, a resident of Raipur village, on the charges of abducting the minor daughter of the complainant on the pretext of marrying her. A case under Section 363 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. The girl was missing since August 24. The complainant suspects that Saajan had abducted her daughter. The police are investigating the matter. OC

Sacred bond

Students of a school tie rakhi to jawans of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh

