6 nabbed with drugs

Hoshiarpur, October 2
The district police have arrested six smugglers after seizing large quantities of narcotics, liquor and drug money worth Rs 2 lakh from their possession.
The PS City police had reportedly laid a special naka near the power-house at Gaushala Bazar. When a bike-borne man tried to evade the police on sighting them, the team of cops swung into action. As many as 100 gm of opium and drug money to the tune of Rs 2 lakh were seized from his possession upon his arrest. The accused has been identified as Sumit Sharma. The police said the accused was being interrogated.
The Mahilpur police, during a naka in the area, arrested Harpreet Singh, a resident of Mahilpur, and recovered 48 gm of intoxicating powder from him. The Chabbewal police arrested Arun Kumar, a resident of Bham, and recovered 45 gm of intoxicating powder from him.
In another case, the Garhdiwala police had stopped a car at a naka in the area, and recovered 63 gm of intoxicating powder from him during the search. The police have arrested Saurabh, a resident of Nangal Thathlan. Manpreet Singh, a resident of Baddoyan has been held with 8,070 ml of liquor from him. Also the police of Talwara arrested Rinku, and recovered 18,000 ml of liquor from him.
