6 seriously hurt as car crashes into bridge railing

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A serious accident took place on the Chandigarh bypass near Khangura Cut on Saturday when a speeding car crashed into the railing of a bridge before plunging into fields alongside the road.

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Six occupants of the vehicle sustained serious injuries in the accident.

According to preliminary information, the occupants were returning towards Balachaur after paying obeisance at Beas Dera. When the car reached the Khangura Cut area, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The car first rammed into the bridge railing and then veered off the road before falling into the adjoining fields. Preliminary reports suggest that the driver may have dozed off while driving, although the exact cause of the accident is yet to be established.

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The impact left the occupants injured and prompted an immediate rescue response. A team of the Road Safety Force reached the spot soon after receiving information about the accident. The son of MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal also reached the site and assisted in the rescue efforts. With the help of passers-by and Road Safety Force personnel, the injured occupants were safely pulled out of the damaged vehicle.

The injured were subsequently shifted by ambulance to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, where they were provided medical treatment. Their condition and the nature of their injuries were being assessed by doctors.

Police officials, who reached the scene, said they had received information about an accident on the Mehta bypass, from the reported location. Acting promptly on the information, the police team reached the site, assessed the situation and coordinated the shifting of the injured to hospital.

The police began examining the circumstances surrounding the crash. While the possibility of the driver falling asleep at the wheel has emerged as the preliminary reason, officials have not yet established it as the confirmed cause.

Further details are expected after the police investigation and medical assessment of the injured.