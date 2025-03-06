6 years on, MC Phagwara gets regular Commissioner

After six years, the Phagwara Municipal Corporation got a regular Commissioner when Akshita Gupta joined the office on Wednesday.

Bakhtawar Singh transferred from the MC Commissioner's post on September 3 in 2019 but after that eight officers worked with additional charge of the MC Commissioner.

Now after the elections of the Municipal Corporation, Phagwara, and taking charge by Mayor Ram Pal Uppal, regular MC Commissioner Akshita Gupta has taken the charge.

MC Commissioner Akshita Gupta took around of the MC building and visited almost all offices in the MC office. She held a meeting of MC officers and advised them to work efficiently to resolve the problems of the people.

Dr Gupta welcomed by the staff. While talking to the media, she said resolving all issues of residents on a priority basis would be her top priority. She appealed to the residents that if anyone faced any problem could contact her directly.

Dr. Akshita Gupta also met the Mayor Ram Pal Uppal and discussed the issues of the Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, Dr Gupta along with SDO Water Supply & Sewerage Board Pardeep Chotanni visited sewage treatment plant near Palahai and inspected its working.