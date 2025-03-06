DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / 6 years on, MC Phagwara gets regular Commissioner

6 years on, MC Phagwara gets regular Commissioner

After six years, the Phagwara Municipal Corporation got a regular Commissioner when Akshita Gupta joined the office on Wednesday. Bakhtawar Singh transferred from the MC Commissioner's post on September 3 in 2019 but after that eight officers worked with additional...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Updated At : 05:12 AM Mar 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

After six years, the Phagwara Municipal Corporation got a regular Commissioner when Akshita Gupta joined the office on Wednesday.

Bakhtawar Singh transferred from the MC Commissioner's post on September 3 in 2019 but after that eight officers worked with additional charge of the MC Commissioner.

Now after the elections of the Municipal Corporation, Phagwara, and taking charge by Mayor Ram Pal Uppal, regular MC Commissioner Akshita Gupta has taken the charge.

Advertisement

MC Commissioner Akshita Gupta took around of the MC building and visited almost all offices in the MC office. She held a meeting of MC officers and advised them to work efficiently to resolve the problems of the people.

Dr Gupta welcomed by the staff. While talking to the media, she said resolving all issues of residents on a priority basis would be her top priority. She appealed to the residents that if anyone faced any problem could contact her directly.

Advertisement

Dr. Akshita Gupta also met the Mayor Ram Pal Uppal and discussed the issues of the Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, Dr Gupta along with SDO Water Supply & Sewerage Board Pardeep Chotanni visited sewage treatment plant near Palahai and inspected its working.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper