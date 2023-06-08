6 YFC Rurka Kalan players bag bronze in varsity football c'ship

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 7

YFC Rurka Kalan, an organization dedicated to the holistic development of youth, has once again made its mark in the sports arena. Six players from YFC emerged victorious in the third edition of All-India University Football Championship held in Lucknow recently.

Last year, Khelo India organised an All-India Inter University League, where several prominent teams competed and the eight teams qualified for the third edition.

YFC players, Kartik, Sanmandeep Singh, Karanvir Singh, and Akash Babu secured the bronze medal, while Pooja, Ramnik, and Bandana earned the silver medal for their performances. The players were part of Guru Nanak Dev University team that qualified for the 3rd edition that took place in Lucknow from May 25 to June 2.

This time, in the league, six players, including four boys and two girls, namely Karthik, Sanamdeep Singh, Karanveer Singh, Akash Babu, Bandana, and Ramnik Kaur, who are currently pursuing their studies at Guru Nanak University, Amritsar, won bronze medals. Balancing their academic pursuits with their passion for football, they showcased their skills and made the state proud.

YFC Rurka Kalan president Gurmangal Das Sony congratulated the young achievers and emphasised that many YFC players continue to excel at the national and international levels, representing various renowned clubs.