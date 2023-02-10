6 yrs on, mother-child hospital in Nakodar still not complete

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 9

The Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC) has failed to complete the construction of a 30-bed mother-child hospital (MCH) in Nakodar even though the project kicked off six years ago.

Then Nakodar MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala laid the foundation stone of a 30-bed mother and child hospital on June 3, 2016.

About the project Then Nakodar MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala laid the foundation stone of a 30-bed mother and child hospital on June 3, 2016

The Punjab Government had sanctioned an amount of Rs 6 crore to that end. Earlier, the government had proposed a 30-bed mother and childcare hospital under a Central Government scheme at the Nakodar Civil Hospital with the help of a grant of Rs 6.9 crore

The Punjab Government had sanctioned an amount of Rs 6 crore to that end. Earlier, the government had proposed a 30-bed mother and childcare hospital under a Central Government scheme at the Nakodar Civil Hospital with the help of a grant of Rs 6.9 crore.

During a public meeting, Wadala had said that the building would be completed within a year.

Wadala had stressed that it is the government’s policy to encourage institutional deliveries to reduce the mortality death and child mortality rates.

The PHSC Sub-Division officer had said in May 2022 that the contractor who was allotted construction work had failed to complete the construction work in time and was even penalised.

It may be noted that a thirty-bed mother-child hospital (MCH), under a Central Government scheme, is being constructed at the Nakodar Civil Hospital with two-three independent operation theatres.

When contacted, PHSC Executive Engineer Sukhchain Singh said the lift system installed in the hospital is being checked by the company from today. Moreover, the building will soon be handed over to the medical authority concerned.