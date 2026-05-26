60.70% polling for civic bodies in Nawanshahr

As many as 60.70 per cent voters today exercised their franchise during the Municipal Council elections held amid elaborate arrangements made by the Nawanshahr district administration.

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Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Gulpreet Singh Aulakh said the polls for a total of 45 wards of these three councils were held smoothly. He said an overall of 60.70 per cent votes were polled in the district. Aulakh said the Banga MC witnessed 64.62 per cent polling, the MC, Nawanshahar, witnessed 56.45 per cent and MC, Rahon, recorded 70.58 per cent polling.

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The elections were held for the 45 wards of three MCs -- 15 wards in Banga, 19 wards in Nawanshahar, and 11 wards in Rahon Municipal Council. As many as 148 candidates were in the fray for the elections.