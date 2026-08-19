60-year-old killed in Banga after altercation with companions

A tragic incident has come to light from Heon village in the Banga, where a 60-year-old man, identified as Kulwinder Singh, was allegedly killed following an altercation with two of his companions.

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According to preliminary reports, Kulwinder Singh was consuming alcohol with two acquaintances who lived near his home. During their gathering, a heated argument broke out among them over an undisclosed issue. The verbal dispute escalated rapidly, leading the two companions to allegedly strike Kulwinder on the head with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him severely injured.

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Following the assault, the two accused placed the injured victim on a scooter and transported him to the Civil Hospital in Banga. However, upon examination, attending doctors declared Kulwinder Singh dead. Learning of his death, the two accused fled the hospital premises, leaving the body behind.

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Hospital authorities promptly alerted the local police. Officers from the Banga City Police Station arrived at the scene, took custody of the body and initiated a formal investigation into the matter to apprehend the suspect companions.