600 fruit saplings planted in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, March 17

Jalandhar Police Commissionerate, led by Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma, on Sunday launched a micro forest plantation drive by planting 600 fruit saplings in Police Lines, different police stations, and police posts.

Giving details, CP Sharma said the Commissionerate police in collaboration with the Punjab Forest Department and Phulkari Women of Jalandhar conducted this joint micro forest plantation drive. He said as many as 20 spots, including Police Lines, police stations, and police posts, were chosen for planting these saplings.

He said the motive of this drive was to enhance green cover in the city by ensuring widespread participation and impact. “Around 600 fruit saplings of various types and native plants were planted for promoting biodiversity and ecological balance. The drive was aimed to educate people about the importance of planting trees for the environment and spread awareness about climate change,” CP said, adding that the collective drive by local NGOs, police and government highlights the collective commitment to environmental sustainability.

He further underscored the need for planting a greater number of trees to enhance the green cover in city. He said it was the bounden duty of everybody to make stupendous efforts for protecting the environment, adding that every individual can play an instrumental role in this entire process by galvanising more and more people to make such drives a mass movement.

