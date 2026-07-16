DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 600 NCC cadets attend 10-day annual training camp at CT Group

600 NCC cadets attend 10-day annual training camp at CT Group

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:26 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
NCC cadets train during the Combined Annual Training Camp at CT Group of Institutions.
Advertisement

A 10-day Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC-40) of 2 PB Battalion NCC concluded at CT Group of Institutions, Shahpur, on Wednesday. Around 600 NCC cadets from different colleges participated in the camp. The camp was led by Commanding Officer Col NS Cheema. The team also included Adm Officer Dalbir Singh and Sub Maj Gulzar Singh. A total of two officers, 6 ANOs and 12 civil staff supported the camp.

Advertisement

On the first day, the camp started with an opening address by Col Cheema, where he guided the cadets about discipline and camp rules. Cadets from the host institute, Lovely Professional University, DAV University, DAVIET College, Lyallpur Khalsa College, Apeejay College, DAV College, Sports College and Doaba College took part.

Advertisement

Every day began with physical training. Cadets were trained in drill, weapon handling, rifle practice, firing and field activities. Many useful lectures were also given on topics like health and hygiene, personality development, leadership, traffic rules, national integration, organ donation, fire safety, cyber security, disaster management, civil defence and child protection under the POCSO Act.

Advertisement

Special sessions were conducted by the Traffic Police, SDRF team, Fire Brigade, and Mohan Foundation. Cadets also learned map reading, judging distance and military signs. Sports competitions and inter-company events were held during the camp. Among the companies (Alpha, Bravo, Charlie and Delta), Delta Company secured the first position, while Charlie Company emerged as the runner-up.

Cultural activities were organised every evening, where cadets showcased their talent and confidence. Medals were awarded to cadets for their outstanding performance and participation. The chief guests for the valedictory ceremony were Harpreet Singh, vice-chairman, Dr Arjan Singh, Dean Student Welfare, CT Group.

Advertisement

Harpreet Singh, vice-chairman, CT Group of Institutions, said, "NCC plays a vital role in shaping disciplined, responsible, and confident young citizens. We are proud to host CATC-40 at our Shahpur campus and provide an environment where cadets can develop leadership qualities, teamwork and a strong sense of patriotism." On the last day, certificates were distributed to all cadets, followed by refreshments.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

The Tribune is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts