600 NCC cadets attend 10-day annual training camp at CT Group

A 10-day Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC-40) of 2 PB Battalion NCC concluded at CT Group of Institutions, Shahpur, on Wednesday. Around 600 NCC cadets from different colleges participated in the camp. The camp was led by Commanding Officer Col NS Cheema. The team also included Adm Officer Dalbir Singh and Sub Maj Gulzar Singh. A total of two officers, 6 ANOs and 12 civil staff supported the camp.

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On the first day, the camp started with an opening address by Col Cheema, where he guided the cadets about discipline and camp rules. Cadets from the host institute, Lovely Professional University, DAV University, DAVIET College, Lyallpur Khalsa College, Apeejay College, DAV College, Sports College and Doaba College took part.

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Every day began with physical training. Cadets were trained in drill, weapon handling, rifle practice, firing and field activities. Many useful lectures were also given on topics like health and hygiene, personality development, leadership, traffic rules, national integration, organ donation, fire safety, cyber security, disaster management, civil defence and child protection under the POCSO Act.

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Special sessions were conducted by the Traffic Police, SDRF team, Fire Brigade, and Mohan Foundation. Cadets also learned map reading, judging distance and military signs. Sports competitions and inter-company events were held during the camp. Among the companies (Alpha, Bravo, Charlie and Delta), Delta Company secured the first position, while Charlie Company emerged as the runner-up.

Cultural activities were organised every evening, where cadets showcased their talent and confidence. Medals were awarded to cadets for their outstanding performance and participation. The chief guests for the valedictory ceremony were Harpreet Singh, vice-chairman, Dr Arjan Singh, Dean Student Welfare, CT Group.

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Harpreet Singh, vice-chairman, CT Group of Institutions, said, "NCC plays a vital role in shaping disciplined, responsible, and confident young citizens. We are proud to host CATC-40 at our Shahpur campus and provide an environment where cadets can develop leadership qualities, teamwork and a strong sense of patriotism." On the last day, certificates were distributed to all cadets, followed by refreshments.