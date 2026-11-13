600 students receive degrees at GNDU College convocation

Over 600 students were awarded degrees at the annual convocation of Guru Nanak Dev University College at the campus on Friday. The convocation was presided over by Prof Karamjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

Balbir Singh Seechewal, Rajya Sabha MP, graced the occasion as the guest of honour. The event was also graced by educationists including Dr Jaspal Singh Randhawa, Dr Kamlesh Singh Duggal, Dr Jashanjit Singh Johal, Dr Kiran Arora, Dr Neeraj Dhingra, Dr Buta Singh and Dr Ekta Khosla, Dr Kiranjit Randhawa, Rajesh Vij, Narendar Kaushik along with other eminent guests.

The graduating students represented a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including MBA (two-year programme), MBA (five-year integrated programme), M.Com, MCA, M.A. Punjabi, BBA, BCA, B.Com, B.Com (financial services), B.Voc (e-commerce and digital marketing), and B.Voc (journalism and media).

A significant highlight of the occasion was the inauguration of the heritage home on the college campus, an initiative dedicated to preserving, promoting and celebrating the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Punjab. The Heritage Home was envisioned by OSD, Prof (Dr) Navjot as a meaningful space to showcase Punjabi culture, traditions, historical legacy and indigenous values, thereby fostering a deeper sense of cultural awareness and pride among students and visitors.

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Prof Karamjeet Singh congratulated the graduating students on their academic achievements and emphasised the importance of knowledge, perseverance, innovation and ethical values in shaping successful careers. He encouraged students to embrace emerging opportunities, remain committed to lifelong learning and contribute meaningfully towards society and the nation.

Seechewal highlighted the transformative role of education in society. He motivated students to remain connected with their roots, uphold moral values and utilise their education for the larger welfare of humanity. Prof Navjot, OSD, congratulated the graduating students and their parents on the milestone and acknowledged the collective efforts of the faculty members and staff.