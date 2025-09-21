61 LPU students gain exposure to global entrepreneurship in Dubai

In an initiative aimed at enhancing experiential learning, Lovely Professional University (LPU) facilitated a Global Immersion Programme in Dubai for 61 of its top business students. The group, comprising 29 B.Com (Hons) and 32 BBA (Hons) students, explored one of the world’s most dynamic hubs for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Advertisement

The programme provided students with in-depth exposure to Dubai’s global business ecosystem, bridging academic theory with real-world application. Focused on modern entrepreneurial methodologies and innovation management strategies, the curriculum was designed to prepare students for success in today’s competitive market landscape.

A key highlight of the programme was a masterclass held at the renowned BlackSwan innovation hub, where students engaged with CEO Rupa Jha and Akhand Pratap Singh. The session offered insights into venture creation, disruptive innovation and the design of sustainable business models.

Advertisement

The academic component was further strengthened through a strategic partnership with Ajman University. Specialised sessions covered the UAE’s economic vision, leadership in innovation-centric environments and decision-making frameworks essential for startup success.

LPU Pro Chancellor Dr Rashmi Mittal remarked, “LPU is committed to dissolving geographical and cognitive boundaries to equip students with the perspective necessary to become the architects of tomorrow’s economy.”

Advertisement

Sharing her experience, student Kripa Marwaha said, “This immersion has fundamentally redefined my understanding of global business innovation. Witnessing Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem first-hand has ignited a new level of ambition and clarity about our potential to create impactful ventures.”