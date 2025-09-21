DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 61 LPU students gain exposure to global entrepreneurship in Dubai

61 LPU students gain exposure to global entrepreneurship in Dubai

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:18 AM Sep 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In an initiative aimed at enhancing experiential learning, Lovely Professional University (LPU) facilitated a Global Immersion Programme in Dubai for 61 of its top business students. The group, comprising 29 B.Com (Hons) and 32 BBA (Hons) students, explored one of the world’s most dynamic hubs for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Advertisement

The programme provided students with in-depth exposure to Dubai’s global business ecosystem, bridging academic theory with real-world application. Focused on modern entrepreneurial methodologies and innovation management strategies, the curriculum was designed to prepare students for success in today’s competitive market landscape.

A key highlight of the programme was a masterclass held at the renowned BlackSwan innovation hub, where students engaged with CEO Rupa Jha and Akhand Pratap Singh. The session offered insights into venture creation, disruptive innovation and the design of sustainable business models.

Advertisement

The academic component was further strengthened through a strategic partnership with Ajman University. Specialised sessions covered the UAE’s economic vision, leadership in innovation-centric environments and decision-making frameworks essential for startup success.

LPU Pro Chancellor Dr Rashmi Mittal remarked, “LPU is committed to dissolving geographical and cognitive boundaries to equip students with the perspective necessary to become the architects of tomorrow’s economy.”

Advertisement

Sharing her experience, student Kripa Marwaha said, “This immersion has fundamentally redefined my understanding of global business innovation. Witnessing Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem first-hand has ignited a new level of ambition and clarity about our potential to create impactful ventures.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts