61-yr-old pedals 1.75L km to overcome depression

At 49, Balraj Singh Chauhan was diagnosed with osteoarthritis and doctors advised him to limit movement due to the progressive wear of his knee cartilage. This diagnosis led him into a deep depression. But one day, he dusted off his old bicycle and went for a ride, unknowingly starting a life-changing journey.

Now 61, Chauhan, an international cyclist from Hoshiarpur, has cycled over 1.75 lakh kilometres in the past 11 years, finding not only physical recovery but also a path away from depression. His remarkable journey was recently recognised in the India Book of Records.

In a recent achievement, Chauhan completed a 1,044 km ride from Delhi to Kathmandu, Nepal, as part of the World Ultra Cycling Association’s first cross-country race. The event aimed to promote environmental conservation, a plastic-free world and world peace under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Chauhan finished the race ahead of schedule, securing first place.

On reaching Nepal, Chauhan was honoured by Nepal’s Deputy Speaker, Indira Rana Magar. Reflecting on the challenging journey, Chauhan said, “We passed through narrow passes, high hills, winding roads and dangerous forests. The road on the National Highway, under construction for about 150 km, was unmarked and rough, forcing us to cycle through mud and stones.” Despite his extensive cycling experience in countries like England, Canada, and France, the Delhi-Kathmandu race was uniquely challenging.

Along the way, Chauhan received honours from various cycling clubs, and in Kathmandu, he was celebrated by Rotary International 3292 Nepal, receiving certificates alongside other cyclists. Miss Nepal Ashma Kumari KC also attended the felicitation ceremony.

