62 litre of illicit liquor seized in raids; two arrested

62 litre of illicit liquor seized in raids; two arrested

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:19 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
Excise Department during a raid recover 62 litre of illicit liquor in Jalandhar. A Tribune Photo
Acting on the directions of District Collector (Excise) SK Garg, the Excise Department conducted two raids in Jalandhar, leading to the recovery of a significant quantity of illicit liquor and the arrest of two individuals.

The operations were carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (Excise), Jalandhar Range-II, Navjeet Singh.

In the first raid, a team comprising Excise Officer Jaspreet Singh, Excise Inspector Manjit Singh Dhindsa of Circle Basti Bawa Khel, along with Excise Police, conducted a search in the basement of a shop located behind a juice corner in Raj Nagar, Basti Bawa Khel, Kapurthala Road, following a tip-off.

During the checking, 41.4 litre of “Punjab King” liquor was recovered. Accused Baldeep Singh, a resident of Basti Bawa Khel, was apprehended on the spot. An FIR has been registered at police station, Basti Bawa Khel.

In another operation, Excise Inspector Somant Mahi of Excise Circle, Jalandhar North, along with the police raided village Kanpur. The team recovered 21.375 litre of “Punjab King” liquor. The accused, Gopi Bhagat of Paschimi Manoharpur, Madhepura (Bihar), was arrested. An FIR is being registered at Maqsudan.

Assistant Commissioner Navjeet Singh reiterated that strict action against illegal liquor trade will continue in the coming days.

