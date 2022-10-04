622 players compete in badminton tourney

Jalandhar, October 3
The District Badminton Association inaugurated a three-day state-level badminton tournament in collaboration with the PNB Metlife Insurance at the Raizada Hansraj Stadium on Sunday.
A total of 622 players from all across Punjab have signed up for the event. Only singles fixtures are being played in the tournament for categories under- 9, 11, 13, 15 and 17 for boys and girls separately. The winners in the different categories will get Rs 12,000, the runner up will get Rs 8,000 and the third and fourth position holders will get Rs 2,500 each.
The secretary of District Badminton Association and former national player Ritin Khanna along international badminton players inaugurated the event. Asian Games bronze-medalist, Pradhanya Chopra, was honoured by the association and PNB Metlife Insurance team during the event.
