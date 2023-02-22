623 get degrees at PCM SD convocation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 21

PCM SD College for Women held the 46th convocation for three sessions: 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 on its campus here on Tuesday.

The Controller of Examination, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Prof Palwinder Singh, was the chief guest of the day. Students of MCom, MSc Fashion Designing, MSc Computer Science, MSc IT, MSc Fashion Design, BA Honours, BA, BCom, BCom Financial Services, BSc Economics, BSc Computer Science, BSc Non-Medical, BSc Fashion Designing, BCA, BCom Honours, BVoc Web Designing and Development and BVoc Fashion Designing and Product were awarded degrees. In all, degrees were given away to 623 students.

The chief guest was accorded a floral welcome by the president of the governing body, Naresh Kumar Budhia, Senior Vice-President Vinod Dada, Principal Prof Pooja Prashar and the in-charge of the function, Ujla Dada Joshi, which was followed by the lighting of a ceremonial lamp.

Principal (Prof) Pooja Prashar delivered a formal welcome to all the dignitaries, after which she read out the details of the college annual report wherein she highlighted the achievements of the college in various fields, such as the academics, sports and cultural activities.

The chief guest congratulated the students, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and grab more opportunities on their way. He held that as students, they must think critically, thrive intellectually and must have a voice of their own. He also acknowledged the role of women in shaping our society. Members of the governing body, Principal and the in-charges of the function, honoured the chief guest with a memento as a token of gratitude. Seth Hukam Chand School Principal Mamta Behl and Sada Sukh Chopra School Principal Nishi Rajput also graced the event.