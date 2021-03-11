63-year-old run over by train in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 18

A 63-year-old man died after being hit by a train near Ram Nagar railway crossing here on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Tilak Raj of Krishna Nagar.

Government Railway Police ASI Jagtar Ram said the incident seemed to have been a case of accident. He said the man was crossing the tracks to reach the other side of the road and got accidently hit by the speeding train.

The ASI said as per the eye witnesses, Tilak Raj was moving slowly and he failed to notice the train, which hit him. “The statement of the victim’s kin has been recorded and a case has been registered,” said the ASI.