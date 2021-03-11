63-year-old run over by train in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, August 18
A 63-year-old man died after being hit by a train near Ram Nagar railway crossing here on Thursday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Tilak Raj of Krishna Nagar.
Government Railway Police ASI Jagtar Ram said the incident seemed to have been a case of accident. He said the man was crossing the tracks to reach the other side of the road and got accidently hit by the speeding train.
The ASI said as per the eye witnesses, Tilak Raj was moving slowly and he failed to notice the train, which hit him. “The statement of the victim’s kin has been recorded and a case has been registered,” said the ASI.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...