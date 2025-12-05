DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 64 papers filed for ZP, 424 for Block Samitis

64 papers filed for ZP, 424 for Block Samitis

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:20 AM Dec 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The process of filing nominations for the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections concluded today with 64 papers submitted for the Zila Parishad and 424 for Block Samiti seats across the district.

Advertisement

Among the Block Samitis, 110 nominations were filed for Kapurthala, followed by 89 for Nadala, 99 for Phagwara, 56 for Fattudhinga, and 70 for Sultanpur Lodhi.

Advertisement

DC Amit Kumar Panchal stated that the candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations until 3 PM on December 6.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts