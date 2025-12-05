64 papers filed for ZP, 424 for Block Samitis

The process of filing nominations for the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections concluded today with 64 papers submitted for the Zila Parishad and 424 for Block Samiti seats across the district.

Among the Block Samitis, 110 nominations were filed for Kapurthala, followed by 89 for Nadala, 99 for Phagwara, 56 for Fattudhinga, and 70 for Sultanpur Lodhi.

DC Amit Kumar Panchal stated that the candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations until 3 PM on December 6.