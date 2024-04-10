643 cases approved for free legal aid

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 9

A meeting of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) for the quarter ending March 31 was held under the chairmanship of Nirbhow Singh Gill, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, DLSA, here today.

The meeting was attended by Sarabjit Singh Dhaliwal, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Major Dr Amit Mahajan, ADC (General), Satinder Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gurjeetpal Singh, DSP (Rural), Baljinder Singh Maan, Secretary, DLSA, Dr Gagan Deep Kaur, CJM, Aditya Jain, president, Bar Association, and Anil Boparai, District Attorney.

As many as 643 cases in which legal aid was given during the quarter ending March 31 were approved in the meeting. Deliberations were also made upon making arrangements for National Lok Adalat scheduled for May 11.

The Secretary, DLSA, revealed that in certain cases, dependency certificates to be issued by the Collector, Jalandhar, are lying pending under the victim compensation scheme. The Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) assured that dependency certificates would be issued at the earliest.

The members said the suspects had a right to avail of legal aid at the pre-arrest, arrest and remand stage. Legal aid defence counsels appointed by the DLSA provide legal aid at all stages of the case. It was also resolved during the meeting that to comply with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015, a sensitisation programme would be organised by the DLSA for special juvenile police officers and other stakeholders.

