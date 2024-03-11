Rs 65 lakh given to villages for development works

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 10

Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh said the Punjab Government would develop villages on par with cities to uplift the living standards of more than 70 per cent population of the state.

While distributing grants worth Rs 65 lakh to various villages for development works here today, the minister said the Punjab Government had chalked out a comprehensive plan to provide all basic facilities such as sewerage, street lights, drinking water and quality health and education to people.

Talking to people at Jalowal and Mumandpur villages, the minister reviewed the facilities provided to them during “Aap di Sarkar, Aap de Dwar camps”.

He also asked officials of departments concerned to personally monitor the development works.

