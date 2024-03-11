Rs 65 lakh given to villages for development works

Jalandhar, March 10
Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh said the Punjab Government would develop villages on par with cities to uplift the living standards of more than 70 per cent population of the state.
While distributing grants worth Rs 65 lakh to various villages for development works here today, the minister said the Punjab Government had chalked out a comprehensive plan to provide all basic facilities such as sewerage, street lights, drinking water and quality health and education to people.
Talking to people at Jalowal and Mumandpur villages, the minister reviewed the facilities provided to them during “Aap di Sarkar, Aap de Dwar camps”.
He also asked officials of departments concerned to personally monitor the development works.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...