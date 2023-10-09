65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, October 8

Even as the pursuit to prevent smoky autumn skies in times of stubble burning keeps various government departments on their toes, 65-year-old Gian Singh is a resolute trendsetter who has not set stubble on fire since 2017.

Firm determination In 2017, Gian Singh first used the happy seeder and mulcher technique to manage paddy stubble. In 2017-18, he incurred some losses due to heavy rains but was determined to keep the environment clean. He persevered and has never looked back ever since.

Based in Jairampur village in Kapurthala, Gian Singh is a pioneer who has prompted many in his village to follow suit. Inspired by the rich dividends he has reaped with his patience, others have also recognised the advantages of not setting crop stubble on fire. With most members of Gian Singh’s family settled abroad, he has refused the lure of greener pastures abroad, and dedicated himself to keeping his fields green.

The result: A resilient crop that is better equipped to withstand the vagaries of weather. “Pailiyan hariyan ne, chote jeev jantu bache ne, faslan khariyan ne. Eho faida hai, thora sabar rakhiye taan” (Fields are green, small animals/organisms are alive and crops are standing. These are the advantages of exercising a bit of patience),” says Gian Singh.

In 2017, he first used the happy seeder and mulcher technique to manage paddy stubble. In 2017-18, he incurred some losses due to heavy rains but was determined to keep the environment clean. He persevered and has never looked back ever since.

Gian Singh says, “I first tried the technique in 2017 on an acre of my land and it worked. Then I slowly increased the area and today paddy stubble on 30 acres of land (3.5 acres of his own and 27 acres under contract) is managed by

me without setting in on fire. In the initial years,

I incurred a huge loss following heavy rains. But that did not dissuade me. It has made crops more resilient. The biodiversity in the fields thrives and the crops respond.”

With the time-consuming method making farmers keen on adopting shortcuts, Gian Singh shares his trick, “Patience is the key. Many farmers find it easy to flick a match stick and be done with acres of stubble. But it has disastrous effects on the environment. With the results on my fields, three to four farmers in the region have adopted crop residue management. People have observed curiously the ‘khalara’ (disarray) of stubble in my fields. In rain and windy weather, the crop is stronger and keeps standing. Fields are also greener.”

#Environment #Farm Fires #Kapurthala #Pollution #Stubble Burning