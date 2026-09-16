65-year-old woman, teenaged grandson race together, steal show at Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Bholath

Box: Have won 11 medals

65-year-old Gurbaksh Kaur runs 200-metre race while her 14-year-old grandson Jobanpreet takes part in 60-metre race. The duo often run together and have won 11 medals in the past.

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A heart-warming moment unfolded at the block-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Bholath sub-division on Monday when a 14-year-old boy and his 65-year-old grandmother competed in races at the same sporting event.

Gurbaksh Kaur, 65, participated in the 200-metre race, while her grandson, Jobanpreet, from Salamatpur, competed in the 60-metre race at Government High School, Khassan.

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Their participation became one of the special moments of the day. While Jobanpreet displayed the energy of youth, Gurbaksh Kaur showed that age is no barrier to staying fit and participating in sports.

It is not the first time the duo has raced together. Gurbaksh has been accompanying her grandson to various races for the past 10 years. Together, they have won 11 medals — four for Gurbaksh and seven for Joban.

Speaking to The Tribune, Gurbaksh Kaur said, “Enna diyan madaman daurdiyan siyan, main keha mai vi daurangi.” (When I saw the teachers running, I thought, I should run too.)

She said, “I’ve been fond of kho-kho and races since childhood. I competed a lot. Then I got married. Initially, I faced a lot of hardships. I had studied till Class 10. Mai kai vari rona. Enni parhai khoo ch pai gayi (I used to cry that my education had gone down the drain). But in my children and grandson, I found a new life. We have been racing for 10 years. I love it.”

Gurbaksh has won prizes and cash awards for her performances in races, leaving fellow sportspersons impressed with her enthusiasm and spirit.

A daredevil at 65, Gurbaksh Kaur is equally energetic in her daily life. She says she does not believe in taking medicines, grows her own vegetables, never sits on chairs reserved for the elderly at the gurdwara, and insists on cooking for her entire family throughout the day.

She says, “People used to tell me, enna dukh vekh ke vi hasdi rehndi hai (You remain happy despite having witnessed so many sorrows). But I tell them, that’s what life is — you have to keep moving on. I’ve made my home with my own hands and supported my children. Now, I just want my grandchildren to have a good and prosperous life.”

Gurbaksh Kaur’s son works in Dubai. She lives in Bholath with her daughter-in-law and three grandchildren. She says the family was filled with cheer and happiness after hearing about the duo’s achievement.

Lauding the state government for organising Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, she said the event gives people of all ages an opportunity to participate in sports, stay fit and inspire others.