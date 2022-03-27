650 students of Lyallpur Khalsa College awarded degrees

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 26

It was a day of jubilation and honour for around 650 students of Lyallpur Khalsa College who were awarded degrees in the annual convocation of the college.

The chief guest of the event Ojasvi Alankar, assistant commissioner (under-training), conferred on degrees to those students who qualified PG and UG in sessions 2018-19 and 2019-20 in various academic streams. Addressing the students, the Chief Guest urged them to work together, and focused, to achieve their aims in life, and asked them to strive for the betterment of mankind. He congratulated the students on their achievements and expressed his satisfaction at the way the college was imparting research-based education to its students.

A woman, along with her child, receives a degree during annual convocation at Lyallpur Khalsa College in Jalandhar on Saturday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

The Joint Secretary of the College Governing Council Jaspal Singh Waraich welcomed the chief guest and said that the college was providing globally acceptable education to its pupils, with particular encouragement to women education, as around 35 per cent of its total student strength was of women.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Gurpinder Singh Samra said the institution was committed to productive research and all round development of students. Highlighting the achievements of the college, he informed the present that the college had won the first runners up position in University Cultural championship besides holding first runners up position championship of the university. He also informed that the College was going to start job-oriented courses in the coming sessions. Present on the occasion was Jagdeep Singh Shergill, member of the Governing Council. The stage on the occasion was managed by Dr Upma Arora and Dr Nitika Chugh.