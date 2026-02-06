DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Jalandhar / 660 students receive free eye check-up under project Roshani

660 students receive free eye check-up under project Roshani

Our Correspondent
Chabbewal, Updated At : 04:02 AM Feb 06, 2026 IST
MLA Chabbewal Dr Ishank Kumar during the launch project Roshani for eye-checkup of school students
Free paediatric eye check-up camps were organised across the constituency under Project Roshani, a nationwide child eye-care initiative being implemented under AIIMS, New Delhi.

The camps were conducted at Government Senior Secondary Schools in Bassi Kalan, Attowal and Phalahi, where a total of 660 students underwent comprehensive eye screening. Specialist medical teams examined the students and provided necessary medical advice and recommendations.

Addressing the initiative, Dr Ishank Kumar said that good eyesight is essential for a child’s education and overall development. He stated that the objective of Project Roshani is to ensure that no child in Chabbewal is denied learning opportunities due to preventable or treatable eye conditions. Highlighting the success of the programme, he noted with pride that Chabbewal has achieved the highest student coverage under Project Roshani at the national level. He further assured that students requiring spectacles or surgical intervention will receive complete treatment free of cost under the project.

Dr Ishank Kumar expressed special gratitude to Dr Priyanka Arora of DMC Ludhiana for her dedicated coordination in organising the camps, mentioning that she had been his mentor during his MBBS training at DMC.

