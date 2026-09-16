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Home / Jalandhar / 675 patients examined free of cost at Ayurvedic, Homoeopathic camp

675 patients examined free of cost at Ayurvedic, Homoeopathic camp

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Phagwara, Updated At : 04:32 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Doctors examine an elderly patient at a health camp. FILE
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A free Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic medical camp was organised at the New Grain Market on Hoshiarpur Road, Phagwara, under the directions of the Director, Ayurveda Punjab and the supervision of District Ayurvedic and Unani Officer Dr Parminder Kaur. The camp was the third such initiative in the district and the first to be organised in the Phagwara block.

Dr Parminder Kaur, District Ayurvedic and Unani Officer, inaugurated the camp and interacted with patients and medical teams. During the camp, specialist teams from the Health Centre and Civil Hospital, Phagwara, examined a total of 675 patients suffering from various ailments.

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Of these, 353 patients were examined by Ayurvedic specialists, while 322 patients were examined by the Homeopathic medical team.

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Following medical examination, free Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic medicines were provided to patients according to their requirements. The doctors attended to patients suffering from ailments including fever, cough, stomach-related disorders, women’s health problems, high blood pressure and diabetes. The medical teams also counselled people about the appropriate use and potential benefits of Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic systems of medicine.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Parminder Kaur highlighted the importance of traditional systems of medicine and said that Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic medicines could play an important role in the management of various health conditions. She also stressed the need for people to seek proper medical advice and use medicines under the guidance of qualified practitioners.

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The medical team comprised Ayurvedic Medical Officers Dr Rajiv Kumar, Dr Manisha Bharti and Dr Prem Pal, Assistant Vaid Pawan Kumar, Homeopathic Medical Officers Dr Raminder Singla and Dr Ankush Aggarwal, dispensers Pawandeep and Varinder Kumar and assistant Anil Kumar, among others.

The organisers said such free medical camps were aimed at making healthcare services and medicines accessible to the public, particularly those requiring medical consultation and treatment at the grassroots level.

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