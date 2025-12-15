DT
Home / Jalandhar / 683 boxes of illicit liquor seized at Phillaur

683 boxes of illicit liquor seized at Phillaur

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:14 AM Dec 15, 2025 IST
In a major action against illegal liquor smuggling, the Phillaur police, headed by DSP Bharat Masih, have recovered a large consignment of illicit liquor, preventing its supply to various villages in the area.

A police team intercepted a truck near the old bus stand at Phillaur and, upon checking, recovered 683 boxes of liquor of different brands concealed inside the vehicle. The operation was conducted under a special drive against liquor and drug smuggling, with the police team, led by Inspector Aman Sethi, with the support from the CIA staff and other police personnel of Jalandhar Rural.

During the operation, the police arrested Manoj, a resident of village Sihajganj, Gujarat. The accused was apprehended on the spot along with the truck.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the recovered liquor was intended to be illegally supplied to different villages and areas of Phillaur. Following the recovery, the police registered a case under Sections 61-1-14 of the Excise Act at Phillaur police station. The accused has been taken on remand and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the liquor and identify other individuals involved in the smuggling network.

