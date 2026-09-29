689 Jalandhar teachers asked to register for Census training

At a time when teachers are already being deployed for SIR and BLO-related duties, nearly 689 government school teachers in Jalandhar district have been asked to register for training for the second phase of the Census, raising concerns about the availability of staff for regular classes.

According to a letter issued on September 25 by the office of the Joint Commissioner-cum-City Census Officer, Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, the teachers deputed for Census-related work have been directed to visit the corporation office between September 28 and 30 for mandatory registration for Census training.

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The letter also noted that failure to report would invite action under the relevant provisions of the Census Act, 1948.

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The move has raised concerns among schools already grappling with staff shortages due to the engagement of teachers in SIR and BLO assignments. The impact is expected to be particularly significant in schools where teachers shortlisted for Census duties constitute a substantial proportion of the workforce.

Principal Maninder Kaur, Freedom Fighter Ajit Saini Government Model Senior Secondary School on Ladowali Road, said, "Nearly 45 teachers from my school have been asked to register for Census training. We have 67 teachers for 1,565 students, and some of them are already engaged in SIR and BLO work. The actual impact will become clearer after the training. We hope the administration will rationalise the duties; otherwise, managing regular classes will become difficult,” she said.

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Kaur further said regular classes remained unaffected on Monday as teachers had only been asked to mark their presence for the registration process, but the situation could become difficult once the actual Census duties are finalised.

The scale of the proposed deployment is also evident from other schools. As many as 73 teachers from Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Nehru Garden; 32 from School of Eminence, Ladowali Road and 26 from Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Adarsh Nagar, have also been asked to register for the training.

Karnail Singh Phillaur, district president of the Government Teachers Union, said, “During the first phase also, schools faced difficulties in managing classes because of the shortage of teachers. In some cases, classes had to be accommodated together. If a large number of teachers are assigned Census duties for the second phase as well, it will put further pressure on schools,” he said.

Meanwhile, the administration clarified that the latest list does not represent the final Census deployment.

Dr Sumandeep Kaur, City Census Officer, said the teachers had only been asked to register so that the administration could assess the available manpower before finalising the duties.

“These are not the final duties for the second phase. We have asked the teachers to register on the basis of data received from the department so that the availability of manpower can be assessed. The final duties will be assigned after the Census training on October 5,” she said.

She added that the exercise is also being undertaken in view of concerns raised during the first phase of the Census.