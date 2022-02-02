69 file papers on last day in Jalandhar district

Overall, 170 papers submitted from nine seats | Max 26 papers received from Jalandhar West

Congress candidate from Phillaur Assembly constituency Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary along with his father, Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, after filing his nomination papers on Tuesday. Tribune Photo

Tribune Reporters

Jalandhar, February 1

As many as 69 nominations were recorded on the last day of filing papers for the February 20 Assembly elections. In all, a total of 170 candidates have filed their nominations from all nine Assembly constituencies in Jalandhar.

Prominent among those who filed their papers today were Congress candidates Vikramjit Chaudhary from Phillaur, Dr Navjot Dahiya from Nakodar and Sukhwinder Kotli from Adampur, and PLC candidate Jagdish Kumar Jassal from Adampur.

Meanwhile, three nominations were filed in Phillaur, eight in Nakodar, 10 in Shahkot, four in Kartarpur, 16 in Jalandhar West, four in Jalandhar Central, eight in Jalandhar North, six in Jalandhar Cantt and 10 papers have been submitted in the Adampur constituency. Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori said the candidates can withdraw their papers by February 4.

In all, as many as 18 nominations have been received in the Phillaur constituency, 20 in Nakodar, 21 in Shahkot, 15 in Kartarpur, 26 in Jalandhar West, 15 in Jalandhar central, 23 in Jalandhar North, 18 in Jalandhar Cantt, and 14 nominations have been filed in the Adampur Assembly constituency.

33 file papers on last day in Hoshiarpur

On the last day of filing of the nominations, 33 candidates filed their nomination papers for the Assembly election in the district. Till the fourth day of nomination, the nomination papers were filed by 69 candidates, and with today’s filings, 102 nominations have been filed in all.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Apneet Riyait said Karamjit Singh and Ashok Kumar had filed their papers for the Mukerian constituency as Independent candidates.

From the Dasuya, Arun Dogra and Avinash Dogra of the Congress, Sukhwinder Singh of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Sushil Kumar Sharma of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Janak Raj as an Independent candidate and Babbu Singh of the Punjab Kisan Dal (Baz) filed their nominations.

Arshdeep Singh, Deepinder Kaur and Baljeet Singh as Independents, Sangat Singh and Joginder Singh of the Congress, Harjinder Singh of the Nationalist Justice Party and Jasveer Singh Gill of the Aam Aadmi Party filed their nominations from the Urmar Assembly constituency.

From the Sham Churasi Vidhan Sabha constituency, Bhagwan Das and Jandam Sidhu filed the papers as Independent candidates while Des Raj Dhugga and Kuljeet Kaur of the Shiromani Akali Dal United.

From the Hoshiarpur Legislative Assembly, Independent candidate Jasvir Singh filed the papers while for from the Chabbewal Assembly constituency, Dr Dilbag Rai of the BJP, Dr Raj Kumar and Sonia of the Congress, Dalveer Singh Raju and Raman Kumar as Independents and Jagdish Singh of the SAD (Amritsar) filed their nominations.

From the Garhshankar Assembly constituency, Amarpreet Singh Lali and Balwinder Kaur of the Congress, Ajaib Singh of the SAD, Nimisha Mehta and Harvinder Pal of the BJP filed their nomination papers while Goni Khabra and Mohan Singh filed the nominations as Independent candidates. Riyait said the scrutiny of nomination papers would be done on February 2 at 11 am and nominations can be withdrawn before 3 pm on February 4.

24 file nominations in SBS Nagar

A total of 24 candidates on Tuesday filed their nomination papers from three assembly segments in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Vishesh Sarangal said 10 nominations were received for the Nawanshahr constituency. Nine candidates filed their nomination papers in Banga and five nominations were received in the Balachaur assembly segment.

He said now 48 candidates had filed their nominations — 19 in Nawanshahr, 15 in Banga and 14 in Balachaur.

He said the scrutiny would be held tomorrow (February 2) and February 4 would be the last day for withdrawal.

Banga SDM-cum-Returning Officer Navneet Kaur Bal said nine candidates — Raj Kumar, Manohar Lal, Harmel Singh, Kamaljeet Banga, Manjit Singh filed their nominations as Independent candidates; Tarlochan Singh and his covering candidate Misha of the Congress; Paul Ram of the Communist Party of India; and Makhan Singh of the SAD (Amritsar) — submitted their papers.

Balachaur SDM-cum-Returning Officer Deepak Rohella said Prem Chand of the CPM and Daljeet Singh Bains, Ashok Kumar, Baljeet Singh and Harwinder Singh filed their nominations as Independent candidates.

Nawanshahr SDM-cum-Returning Officer Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon said 10 candidates — Satvir Singh of the Congress, Amarjit Kaur as covering candidate, Barjinder Singh of the BSP, Davinder Singh of the SAD (Amritsar), Poonam Manik and Vishal Kumar of the BJP, Surinder Singh of the Nationalist Justice Party, Sunny as Independent and Lalit Mohan (two nominations) of the Aam Aadmi Party — filed their nominations.

4 file nominations from Nakodar

Congress leader Dr Navjot Singh Dahiya was among the four candidates who filed their nomination papers from the Nakodar constituency on Tuesday. He submitted his papers to Returning Officer, Nakodar, Poonam Singh. Punjab Lok Congress candidate Shami Kumar, Raj Kumar of the Bhartiya Democratic Party and Dilbag Singh of the Bhartiya Jan Jagran Party filed their nominations papers. In Shahkot, 10 candidates filed their nominations.

Possibility of new world order post-Covid pandemic; initials indicators are visible: Modi

Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM

Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...

Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face

Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face

The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...

Video of Sunil Jakhar's claim that 46 MLAs had backed him as CM candidate after Amarinder had quit goes viral

46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar

The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...

To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani

To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani

Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...

With high stakes in Amritsar East, cops ready for anything

Majithia vs Sidhu: With high stakes in Amritsar East, cops ready for anything

Bikram Majithia vs Navjot Sidhu: More of a personal fight, say locals

In fray only from Amritsar East: Bikram Majithia

Tarn Taran: Setback for Congress as 12 sarpanches, others join AAP

A close contest on the cards in Attari

Finance Minister puts Rs 196.67 cr more in Chandigarh kitty

Budget 2022: Finance Minister puts Rs 196.67 cr more in Chandigarh kitty

Budget 2022: Once again Chandigarh PGI gets less than what it sought

Budget 2022: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation grant-in-aid up, but short of demand

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Graft case: Punjab IAS officer in judicial remand

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Punish Delhi assault case accused: Akal Takht

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

Mohinder Singh Kaypee loses Adampur to Sukhwinder Kotli amid high drama

Mohinder Singh Kaypee loses Adampur to Sukhwinder Kotli amid high drama

Two BSP candidates file papers from Nawanshahr

‘Sada Channi’ jerseys kick up a row in Jalandhar

Constituency Watch: Jalandhar West

Union Budget: Mixed response from industry, education sector

Ludhiana: Multi-crore loan racket busted, 2 held

Ludhiana: Multi-crore loan racket busted, 2 held

On last day, 97 candidates file nomination papers in Ludhiana district

8 dead, 207 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Expenditure, general, police observers appointed

Ludhiana: New DEO Jaswinder Kaur joins

Congress candidates Vishnu, Mohit Mohindra file nomination papers

Congress candidates Vishnu Sharma, Mohit Mohindra file nomination papers in Patiala

PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Punjab soon: Capt Amarinder Singh

Civil Surgeon gets memo over slow vaccination pace in Patiala district

Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, completes 74 years

