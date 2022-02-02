69 file papers on last day in Jalandhar district

Tribune Reporters

Jalandhar, February 1

As many as 69 nominations were recorded on the last day of filing papers for the February 20 Assembly elections. In all, a total of 170 candidates have filed their nominations from all nine Assembly constituencies in Jalandhar.

Prominent among those who filed their papers today were Congress candidates Vikramjit Chaudhary from Phillaur, Dr Navjot Dahiya from Nakodar and Sukhwinder Kotli from Adampur, and PLC candidate Jagdish Kumar Jassal from Adampur.

Meanwhile, three nominations were filed in Phillaur, eight in Nakodar, 10 in Shahkot, four in Kartarpur, 16 in Jalandhar West, four in Jalandhar Central, eight in Jalandhar North, six in Jalandhar Cantt and 10 papers have been submitted in the Adampur constituency. Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori said the candidates can withdraw their papers by February 4.

In all, as many as 18 nominations have been received in the Phillaur constituency, 20 in Nakodar, 21 in Shahkot, 15 in Kartarpur, 26 in Jalandhar West, 15 in Jalandhar central, 23 in Jalandhar North, 18 in Jalandhar Cantt, and 14 nominations have been filed in the Adampur Assembly constituency.

33 file papers on last day in Hoshiarpur

On the last day of filing of the nominations, 33 candidates filed their nomination papers for the Assembly election in the district. Till the fourth day of nomination, the nomination papers were filed by 69 candidates, and with today’s filings, 102 nominations have been filed in all.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Apneet Riyait said Karamjit Singh and Ashok Kumar had filed their papers for the Mukerian constituency as Independent candidates.

From the Dasuya, Arun Dogra and Avinash Dogra of the Congress, Sukhwinder Singh of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Sushil Kumar Sharma of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Janak Raj as an Independent candidate and Babbu Singh of the Punjab Kisan Dal (Baz) filed their nominations.

Arshdeep Singh, Deepinder Kaur and Baljeet Singh as Independents, Sangat Singh and Joginder Singh of the Congress, Harjinder Singh of the Nationalist Justice Party and Jasveer Singh Gill of the Aam Aadmi Party filed their nominations from the Urmar Assembly constituency.

From the Sham Churasi Vidhan Sabha constituency, Bhagwan Das and Jandam Sidhu filed the papers as Independent candidates while Des Raj Dhugga and Kuljeet Kaur of the Shiromani Akali Dal United.

From the Hoshiarpur Legislative Assembly, Independent candidate Jasvir Singh filed the papers while for from the Chabbewal Assembly constituency, Dr Dilbag Rai of the BJP, Dr Raj Kumar and Sonia of the Congress, Dalveer Singh Raju and Raman Kumar as Independents and Jagdish Singh of the SAD (Amritsar) filed their nominations.

From the Garhshankar Assembly constituency, Amarpreet Singh Lali and Balwinder Kaur of the Congress, Ajaib Singh of the SAD, Nimisha Mehta and Harvinder Pal of the BJP filed their nomination papers while Goni Khabra and Mohan Singh filed the nominations as Independent candidates. Riyait said the scrutiny of nomination papers would be done on February 2 at 11 am and nominations can be withdrawn before 3 pm on February 4.

24 file nominations in SBS Nagar

A total of 24 candidates on Tuesday filed their nomination papers from three assembly segments in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Vishesh Sarangal said 10 nominations were received for the Nawanshahr constituency. Nine candidates filed their nomination papers in Banga and five nominations were received in the Balachaur assembly segment.

He said now 48 candidates had filed their nominations — 19 in Nawanshahr, 15 in Banga and 14 in Balachaur.

He said the scrutiny would be held tomorrow (February 2) and February 4 would be the last day for withdrawal.

Banga SDM-cum-Returning Officer Navneet Kaur Bal said nine candidates — Raj Kumar, Manohar Lal, Harmel Singh, Kamaljeet Banga, Manjit Singh filed their nominations as Independent candidates; Tarlochan Singh and his covering candidate Misha of the Congress; Paul Ram of the Communist Party of India; and Makhan Singh of the SAD (Amritsar) — submitted their papers.

Balachaur SDM-cum-Returning Officer Deepak Rohella said Prem Chand of the CPM and Daljeet Singh Bains, Ashok Kumar, Baljeet Singh and Harwinder Singh filed their nominations as Independent candidates.

Nawanshahr SDM-cum-Returning Officer Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon said 10 candidates — Satvir Singh of the Congress, Amarjit Kaur as covering candidate, Barjinder Singh of the BSP, Davinder Singh of the SAD (Amritsar), Poonam Manik and Vishal Kumar of the BJP, Surinder Singh of the Nationalist Justice Party, Sunny as Independent and Lalit Mohan (two nominations) of the Aam Aadmi Party — filed their nominations.

4 file nominations from Nakodar

Congress leader Dr Navjot Singh Dahiya was among the four candidates who filed their nomination papers from the Nakodar constituency on Tuesday. He submitted his papers to Returning Officer, Nakodar, Poonam Singh. Punjab Lok Congress candidate Shami Kumar, Raj Kumar of the Bhartiya Democratic Party and Dilbag Singh of the Bhartiya Jan Jagran Party filed their nominations papers. In Shahkot, 10 candidates filed their nominations.